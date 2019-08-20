Liverpool vs Arsenal – Two players to watch out for

Liverpool entertain Arsenal in this weekend’s Premier League showdown at Anfield. The Reds and Gunners are currently the only clubs preserving a 100 percent start to the new league campaign and this is certainly a rare feat which has not happened since the 2009/10 season.

This will, however, not matter for the teams when they take to the playing field on Saturday evening and the pressure should mostly be on the Gunners, who have not picked up a single point against the Reds on the road since January 2016.

Moreover, the last three meetings have seen the Reds win by a combined aggregate of 12-2 and that does not provide much of a morale boost for the visitors. Still, the Gunners have made some exciting signings over the summer and the Reds can’t afford to consider the game as a foregone conclusion.

Two Players to watch out for:

Sadio Mane – Liverpool:

The Liverpool winger has made a huge impression for the Reds since returning to the starting lineup. Mane only made a cameo appearance in the curtain raiser against Norwich City following his late return from the African Cup of Nations.

However, the Senegalese was reinstated to the first XI for the European Super Cup clash against Chelsea last week and he made a key impact by scoring both of his side’s goals in a 2-2 draw after added extra-time before the Reds won the penalty shoot-out.

Since then, he has excelled for the Reds in the Premier League with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win at former club Southampton, and he should be up for it against the Gunners, who have been one of his favourite opponents. During his three previous seasons at Liverpool, Mane has amassed four goals and an assist from just six meetings against the Capital outfit.

Dani Ceballos – Arsenal:

Unlike Mane, Ceballos is fairly new to the Premier League game with just two appearances to date. Still, the Spaniard has hugely built his reputation after a standout performance against Burnley where he contributed the assists for both of the Gunners’ goals in a 2-1 win. Starting in the number 10 role, Ceballos had nearly the perfect game as he was able to excel with every attribute, as per Squawka.

The Real Madrid loanee showed his quick feet to get out of multiple tight situations and that was quite reminiscent of former Gunners star Santi Cazorla. At different stages of the Burnley clash, Ceballos made a smooth transition from the central to the advanced midfield role and he showed a positive intent with nearly every bit of play involving the ball moving forward in the search for his teammates.

Ceballos will have a much tougher test against the Reds with the presence of Fabinho in the centre of the park, but he is surely one to watch for, given he has a strong range of passing which should aide the Gunners on the counter-attack where they have the reliable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make runs behind the opposition backline.

