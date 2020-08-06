Manchester City eyeing four more signings in summer spending spree

Manchester City have been one of the most active clubs during the opening phase of the Premier League summer transfer window and they have already landed the services of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres from Bournemouth and Valencia respectively.

Still, they seem unfinished with their business for the summer and based on the latest Man City transfer news, there could be as many as four more additions to the first-team squad before the new Premier League season starts from September 12. Let’s have a look at the positions which they could strengthen.

Centre-forward: Sergio Aguero has obviously been the Cityzens’ best player over the past decade alongside David Silva and he is currently their all-time leading scorer with 254 goals from 370 appearances to his name. Still, the club are looking into a long-term replacement with Aguero already 32 and entering the final year of his contract. Gabriel Jesus has done a credible job upfront, but the club are keen on a new striker, who can provide a better aerial presence. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has been identified as a suitable option. Aguero’s compatriot is just one centimetre taller than him, but the 22-year-old has caught the eye with his ability to press opponents in the final third. His style of play is quite similar to Aguero, who prefers to stay at the edge of the defence line.

Another centre-back: Nathan Ake made the switch to the Cityzens earlier yesterday, but the club could still continue to strengthen their central defence. Barring Aymeric Laporte, the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi were pretty inconsistent during the previous campaign and that contributed to their disappointing league season where they finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool. There is the potential of both Otamendi and Stones heading for the exit door and that could pave the way for a new centre-back. Should Guardiola go for experience, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly could be an ideal fit and he could command the backline similarly to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. The Cityzens also have the young Eric Garcia in their ranks, but he has been fancied to return to hometown club Barcelona.

David Silva’s replacement: Silva will end his decade-long association with the club when his contract expires after the Champions League campaign and he has been fancied to move to the Middle East. Phil Foden has been touted as the potential successor to ‘El Mago’, but it is reported that the club are looking into a replacement ahead of next season. The Cityzens have already spent £61m on the purchase of Torres and Nathan Ake and it is suggested that their spending spree could go up to £300m. They are understood to have made an enquiry over the availability of Joao Felix, who has fallen out-of-favour at Atletico Madrid despite his record £113m move from Benfica last summer. The 20-year-old has registered only eight goals from 35 outings for Atletico this term.

A new left-back: The Cityzens have a solid right-back in the form of Kyle Walker, but the same has not been the case in the opposite end. Over the course of the previous campaign, Guardiola utilised Angelino, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy in the position. Mendy was obviously touted as the long-term successor for the role, but he has been hampered by multiple fitness issues. The former AS Monaco man has also looked vulnerable to pace on the counter-attack and it won’t come as a surprise, if the Cityzens go for another player in the position. The Cityzens may obviously want to sell before making a new purchase and both Angelino and Zinchenko could be put in the transfer market. Ake is an option to play at left-back, but he has barely featured in the role in recent years.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com