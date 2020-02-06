Manchester City suffer setback with Raheem Sterling out with a hamstring injury

Manchester City have confirmed that Raheem Sterling won’t feature during the forthcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The England international recently limped out of the Cityzens’ 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the road and the club have now confirmed that he has sustained damage to his left hamstring.

“Raheem Sterling will miss the visit of West Ham after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

No official timescale has been provided for the recovery but a Grade I injury could see him sidelined for around two to three weeks, provided there is no setback.

Judging by this, he could return prior to the Champions League round of 16 first leg at Real Madrid on February 26 and the same has been highlighted in a report published by ESPN earlier this week.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already out of the running for a third-straight Premier League crown with the 22-point gap between themselves and runaway leaders Liverpool.

They are scheduled to host West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium this weekend and they have a good chance to returning to winning ways, based on their strong head-to-head record against the Hammers.

The Premier League holders have dominated the east London outfit with wins in each of the previous eight meetings in all competitions and out of those, they have scored four or more goals on five occasions.

Cityzens’ all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero has been the key threat to the Hammers backline with an impressive tally of 10 goals and four assists from 16 appearances in all competitions.