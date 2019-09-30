Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal – Three things we learned

Manchester United and Arsenal settled for a share of the spoils during the recent Premier League meeting at Old Trafford on Monday night. The game involved a similar game plan from both teams, who were trying to outsmart each other on the counter-attack, and the 1-1 score was a fair result based on their performances, which lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Three things we learned:

Nicolas Pepe fails to impress: Pepe has had a frustrating beginning to his Gunners career and the same trend continued at Old Trafford, where he barely made an impact in the attacking third. The Ivorian found himself in a couple of good positions in and around the box but his end product was poor as he was not able to threaten David de Gea’s goal. It has now been close to two months since the 24-year-old arrived at the Gunners in a record deal and question marks will surely raise on whether he can succeed in the English top-flight.

McTominay produces a determined performance: The Scotland international has been the undisputed midfield choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and he continued the good form with a sublime goal right before the half-time interval. Besides this, he produced an all-round game with the most number of tackles (Squawka) and that killed the Gunners’ momentum when they were on the attack. The Scot missed a free header from close range to win the game for his side but he can’t be blamed, considering the team were relatively average with their attacking display until the final minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saves the Gunners again: Aubameyang has been in splendid form this campaign and the goal against United was his seventh of the season from as many appearances. This has included a number of gamechanging goals and it has now come to the point that the Gunners are hugely dependent on the 30-year-old for positive results on the pitch. Pepe has done little in terms of the goalscoring contribution and the fans will be hoping that Alexandre Lacazette can ease the burden on the Gabonese once he returns from his minor ankle injury next month.

