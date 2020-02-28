Manchester United boss updates on Anthony Martial’s injury situation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a fresh injury update on Anthony Martial, who was sidelined for the recent Europa League clash against Club Brugge.

The Frenchman has been in fine form following the winter break with a goal in each of his three appearances but he could not contribute on Thursday night after picking up an injury in training.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer revealed that the forward has no issues with his hamstring but instead, he has a thigh concern which requires further medical assessment.

“He went off [during] training yesterday and had treatment. He reported this morning and had a fitness test. It’s not his hamstring, it’s his thigh, in and around the knee,” he was quoted as saying by ManUtd.com.

Martial has been the regular choice to lead the line for the Mancunian giants this season and he has found good success with 15 goals scored across all competitions, as per whoscored.

United are scheduled to face Everton on the road in Sunday’s Premier League clash and it appears for certain that January loan signing Odion Ighalo will lead the line for the second game running.

The Nigeria international scored his maiden goal in his full United debut against Club Brugge on Thursday night and he now has the chance to bag his first Premier League goal for the club at Goodison Park.

United are currently holding onto the fifth position in the league standings with 41 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They can qualify for next season’s Champions League with the fifth spot, provided Manchester City are unable to overturn their two-year European competition ban through their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Meanwhile, winning the Europa League also assures them with a berth in the Champions League group stage next term. Solskjaer’s side beat Club Brugge with a 6-1 aggregate score in the round of 32 after the convincing 5-0 win at Old Trafford last night. They are set to face Austrian side LASK in the double-legged round of 16 tie.