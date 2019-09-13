Manchester United fancied to see off Leicester City

Manchester United return to action this weekend desperately needing to kick-start their Premier League season.

Five points from their opening four matches has already left United playing catch-up, but a victory this weekend would settle nerves around the club.

United head into Saturday’s home match against Leicester City with numerous injury concerns to contend with, and you can watch this Premier League game and others live online.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both doubtful for the game after missing out on England’s two European Championship matches over the last few days.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also face a race to be fit, but Diogo Dalot definitely misses out after travelling to China for specialist treatment on a hip injury.

Despite their numerous injury worries, United will take plenty of heart from their recent record against Leicester.

They haven’t been beaten by the Foxes since 2014 and took six points from their two Premier League meetings last season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a promising start to the new campaign, winning two and drawing two of their four matches to date.

They were impressive against Bournemouth in their last outing, with forward Jamie Vardy giving the Cherries’ backline a torrid time.

However, with Harry Maguire marshalling United’s defence against his former team, the visitors could struggle to repeat that performance.

United won last season’s corresponding fixture 2-1 and it would be no surprise to see a similar scoreline this time around.

