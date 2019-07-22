Manchester United on the cusp of landing 26-year-old defender

Manchester United are understood to have found the breakthrough in pursuing the signature of Harry Maguire from Leicester City this summer. The Red Devils have already failed with bids of £65m and £70m over the past month, but they now appear on the cusp of landing the central defender.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, a deal for the 26-year-old seems ‘imminent’ with United having agreed to the Foxes’ £80m price tag for the defender. The same publication claims that the club will part with an initial £70m for the England international with the remaining £10m to be settled in the form of add-ons.

The central defence has been a prime area of concern for the Red Devils and during the recent 2018/19 league campaign, the club conceded 54 goals which was their worst-ever tally in the Premier League era.

As such, it has been predictable that they would reinforce the department and the arrival of Maguire provides them with someone, who has a strong concentration and prefers to play the ball out of danger rather than making rash clearances.

United have started pre-season in fine fashion with three victories on the bounce and during this period, they have impressed in the defensive scheme of things with not a single goal conceded.

It is too early to determine the improvement at the back, but there are certainly positives with young graduate Axel Tuanzebe taking the opportunity to impress the faithful after his loan stint at Aston Villa last term.

The 21-year-old, who has recently a penned a three-year deal with the club, has impressed with his composure in crunch situations and he should stand the chance of earning gametime over the course of next season.

Aside from Tuanzebe, United have the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, who can occupy the heart of the backline for the forthcoming campaign.

Among those, Lindelof appears to have cemented one of the central defensive spots with his consistent showing and he could find himself partnering Maguire when United begin their season against Chelsea next month.

