Manchester United player ratings vs Southampton

Manchester United failed to win for the third league game on the bounce after they played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton on the road. The Red Devils took the early lead through Daniel James’ stunning strike in the 10th minute but they could not double their advantage before the break.

Thereafter, the Saints were able to level the scores through a brilliant header from Jan Vestergaard and the south Coast outfit managed to hold onto the point despite the fact that they played with 10 men after the 73rd minute where Kevin Danso was sent off.

Here are Manchester United’s player ratings…

David de Gea – The Spaniard made an acrobatic save but was beaten with a similar headed effort from Vestergaard seconds later. The shot-stopper has now failed to keep a clean sheet for three games on the trot – 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – United’s summer signing produced another solid performance from the right side of the defence. He managed to keep Sofiane Boufal out of the game with his precise tackling and positioning – 7/10

Victor Lindelof – The Swede was responsible for the Saints’ leveller as he could not keep up with Vestergaard, who was offered with a free headed attempt to find the net – 5/10

Harry Maguire – The centre-back’s distribution into the midfield was key towards United’s dominance at the start. He was beaten in the air for the Saints’ equaliser after Lindelof’s poor positioning – 6/10

Ashley Young – Started the game on the front foot and was able to control the proceedings from the left side of the defence. The same was, however, missing in the second period, where he was often caught out of position – 5.5/10

Scott McTominay – A much improved performance from the Scotland international. He showed a good work-rate from midfield while laying on the assist for the in-form Daniel James – 6.5/10

Paul Pogba – The Frenchman’s inconsistency continues to remain a concern. Pogba was culpable for losing possession regularly in the first 30 minutes. He improved later on without any end product – 5.5/10

Andreas Pereira – Handed with a rare starting opportunity, the Brazilian did not make much of an impact from the right side of the attack. He was likewise slow with the transition on the counter-attack – 5/10

Daniel James – Undoubtedly the best player on the day. The Welshman troubled Cedric Soares throughout the game with his low centre of gravity and sublime speed, and scored an excellent goal – his third in four matches – 7.5/10

Juan Mata – Impressed early on with a number of clever passes in the attacking point of view. However, he faded as the game went on and was eventually substituted with Jesse Lingard replacing him – 6/10

Marcus Rashford – The England international has come up with back-to-back mediocre performances. His presence as the goalscorer was pretty much non-existent and failed to make the most of James’ excellent crossing – 4.5/10

Substitutes:

Nemanja Matic – Matic was handed with his first appearance of the Premier League season. The Serbian was brought on to free up Pogba but he did not do much to influence the game – 5/10

Jesse Lingard – The attacker has been a disappointment under Solskjaer and he had another forgettable outing off the bench. He managed a couple of shots which went wide of the mark – 5/10

Mason Greenwood – To the surprise of many United fans, Greenwood was handed with just 10 minutes of action. He impressed with his dribbling and quick feet, and saw his attempt saved by Angus Gunn – 6/10

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)