Manchester United suffer fresh injury blow with defender out for four weeks

Manchester United could be without the services of defender Luke Shaw for the next four weeks after the England international picked up a hamstring injury during the recent Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The former Southampton graduate sustained the problem during the first half of the league encounter on Saturday and he was replaced by Ashley Young in the 34th minute after it became evident that he could not overcome the injury concern.

Shortly after the contest, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he was hopeful that the left-sided defender would return for the Southampton game on the road, but TalkSPORT has claimed that won’t be the case with the 24-year-old picking up a serious injury than initially predicted.

The same publication suggests that Shaw has joined fellow defenders Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the treatment room and he could miss up to a month of action as a result of the muscular concern.

Shaw has struggled with injury concerns during the course of his Red Devils career but he managed to buck the trend last season, where he was largely unscathed and made 40 appearances for the club across all competitions.

With a consistent run of playing time on the field, he was also able to find the consistency from the left side of the backline and this saw him voted by the club’s supporters as the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

As such, his absence is certainly a loss for the Red Devils and Solskjaer will now have to rely on either Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo or Matteo Darmian to perform the left-back duties during the next four weeks.

Among those, Young seems the outright choice to make the starting lineup ahead of both Rojo and Darmian, who seem to have fallen out-of-favour under Solskjaer, who has ignored them for the opening three league games.

