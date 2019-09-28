Manchester United vs Arsenal: Three key players to watch for

Manchester United entertain arch-rivals Arsenal in Monday night’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have made an average beginning to the top-flight campaign and they have accumulated just eight points from the opening six matches. In comparison, the Gunners have acquired three more points in the same period, but they have likewise produced a mixed bag of performances with their defence continuing to remain a point of weakness. Ahead of the Premier League meeting between two of England’s most successful sides, we look into three players, who could leave their mark on the game.

Three key players to watch for:

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United: The 17-year-old has been the standout player for the Red Devils of late and he has scored in each of his last two appearances against Astana and Rochdale. Greenwood’s finishing skills have particularly caught the eye with similarities with former Dutch star Robin van Persie but he has a huge task on his hands against the Gunners. With both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial injured, the teenager may be tasked with leading the line and it remains to be seen whether he can make a similar impression to the former three years ago, where he grabbed a sublime brace in a 3-2 triumph over the north London side.

Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal: The Ivory Coast international had a positive performance in the 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa and he managed to score his maiden goal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed him with the chance to convert from the penalty spot. The move from Aubameyang will no doubt have boosted the confidence of the Gunners’ record summer signing and he has the perfect chance to make the difference at the Theatre of Dreams. Pepe has impressed with his movement, take-on ability and link-up play in the attack this term but he has yet to score from open play with the end product letting him down.

Kieran Tierney – Arsenal: Tierney had a fluent debut against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup round where the Gunners picked up a comfortable 5-0 win. The left-back did not have much defending to do on the night but overall, he had a good performance, where he made several overlapping runs to provide deliveries in the box. Should Tierney start on Monday, the Gunners will have an efficient option to deliver crosses towards the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but that would still depend on whether he can outclass Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been one of the league’s best right-backs with an average of five tackles per game.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)