Manchester United will be handed double player boost for season resumption: report

Manchester United will receive a double boost on the injury front when the season resumes following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Mirror reports.

The Red Devils have experienced a mixed season in the Premier League this term but they are still on course to finish in the Champions League positions.

The club are only fifth in the standings but that could be sufficient to qualify for next season’s Champions League due to the fact that second-placed Manchester City are banned from European club competitions for the next two seasons.

Still, nothing is guaranteed at the moment, considering Manchester City could overturn their embargo at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which would mean that only the top four on the table would be assured of their places in the premier European competition.

In that case, United may need to either recover the three-point gap and leapfrog fourth-placed Chelsea in the standings or win the Europa League which guarantees a spot in the Champions League group stage next term.

For this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want a full-strength squad at his disposal and he appears set to receive a boost with both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford likely to return from their respective setbacks.

According to The Mirror, both players have been going through rehabilitation in their respective homes during the lockdown and they are set to join their teammates when the training recommences.

Pogba suffered multiple ankle injuries during the first half of the campaign and he eventually decided to have a surgery in January in order to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The Frenchman has been restricted to only seven Premier League appearances this term but he will be hoping that he can emerge as an important figure for United, if or when the season restarts.

Meanwhile, Rashford was going through one of the best phases of his career before being sidelined with a double stress fracture in his back, during the FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

The 22-year-old has already netted 19 times during the current campaign and he has the opportunity to potentially reach the 30-goal mark, should he find his scoring touch on his comeback.

No United player has managed to score 30 goals in a single season since Robin van Persie achieved the feat during the 2012/13 campaign. That was the last time when the club won the league as Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as the head coach in style.