Marcus Rashford provides positive update on his recovery from a back injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has provided a positive update on his ongoing recovery from a back injury sustained earlier in the year.

The 22-year-old suffered a double stress fracture in his back during the Red Devils’ FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mid-January and that has contributed to his absence over the next 13 games for the club across all competitions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the England international said that he feels ’10 times better’ from the beginning of March and he is now looking to returning to training when the campaign resumes after the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago. I feel 10 times better now,” he told.

“For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team. I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

Earlier this month, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that Rashford could potentially return to first-team action during the final fortnight of the Premier League campaign but he is now likely to be assured more playing time with the unexpected halt to the proceedings because of the COVID-19 threat.

At present, the FA have suspended all professional football in England until April 30 but the season resumption could be delayed further with the focus currently on the health and welfare of the public rather than any form of sport.

There has been no further update by the FA but Football.London claims that the campaign may only restart in July, provided the situation improves. It is further suggested that the remaining games could be played behind closed-doors over a four-to-six week period before the teams head directly into the 2020/21 season.