Norwich City 0-2 Watford – Three talking points

Watford managed to register their first Premier League win of the season as they secured a 2-0 triumph over Norwich City on the road. The victory has seen them jump from the bottom of the table and they are temporarily placed 18th ahead of Southampton, who have a game in hand.

Norwich, on the other hand, have managed to secure just one point since the shock 3-2 win over Manchester City in September. The Canaries are winless in seven-straight games and they head into the international break with just seven points and at the bottom of the standings.

Three Talking Points from Norwich vs Watford:

Norwich’s poor defending: The Canaries have struggled to find the consistency when it comes to the defensive side of their game and against the Hornets, they conceded the opening goal after just 80 seconds on the clock. Gerard Deulofeu pounced on a mistake from Emiliano Buendia and thereafter, he was able to outsmart four Norwich defenders to score a brilliant goal. While the Spaniard will hit the headlines with the strike, the Canaries boss Daniel Farke needs to find a solution for the defensive woes after the international break. The Norwich backline has lacked the understanding since the start of the season and against Deulofeu, it was quite amusing with all four defenders initially falling for the decoy run from Roberto Pereira which allowed Deulofeu with a free sight of goal.

Watford finally register their first league victory: The Hornets have been unlucky under the guidance of Quique Sanchez Flores this season and prior to the Canaries clash, they had gone 11 matches without a registering a victory. On a few occasions, they were let down with some poor finishing but everything came together at Carrow Road with Deulofeu and Andre Gray finding the back of the net. With the victory, the Hornets have temporarily jumped to the 18th spot with eight points and they are now within three points off safety, though the other teams have games in hand. Most importantly, the result will have reduced some of the pressure on Flores, who had witnessed his team produce competitive performances in recent months without registering wins.

Norwich in desperate need for experienced recruits: Norwich went through the entire summer without spending any significant sum and manager Daniel Farke was quite pleased with the proceedings. It appeared that the club were on the right track after they registered six points from the opening five games but things have since gone downhill with just one more point from the next seven matches. Throughout the squad, the Canaries have genuinely lacked the presence of players with Premier League experience and it remains to be seen whether they would go on a mid-season spending spree to sort the concern and potentially enhance their prospects of staying in the top-flight next term.