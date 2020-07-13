Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Manchester United duo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the injuries sustained by Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams during the club’s 2-2 draw against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to leapfrog both Chelsea and Leicester City to the third position on the table, but they failed to do so as the Saints sealed a late comeback.

Stuart Armstrong put the visitors 1-0 ahead at Old Trafford in the 12th minute, but the Red Devils levelled the proceedings through Marcus Rashford’s low shot in the 20th minute after some fantastic hold-up play from Anthony Martial.

Martial, who provided the assist for Rashford’s goal, gave United the lead moments later with a wonderful strike from inside the box after cutting inside from the right flank.

At the break, Solskjaer’s side definitely deserved their 2-1 advantage. In the second half, it was more of a level contest between the sides, but the momentum shifted towards the Saints in the final 20 minutes.

Luke Shaw, who twisted his ankle while crossing the ball, had to be substituted in the 74th minute and that eventually proved the turning point in the Premier League clash.

In the 86th minute, Nathan Redmond came with a superb curling effort after drifting from the right wing, but his shot was spectacularly saved by David de Gea.

Moments later, United were forced to go down to 10 men after a nasty collision for left-back Brandon Williams with Kyle Walker-Peters, which saw him suffer a cut above his left eye.

That paved the way for the Saints equaliser in the 96th minute after Michael Obafemi took advantage of some lax defending from United from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Following the game, Solskjaer provided an injury update on both Shaw and Williams. Speaking in the press conference, the Norwegian confirmed that the former twisted his ankle and he is hopeful that it is nothing serious.

“Luke twisted his ankle. Hopefully, we can have some good news on him after we’ve done a scan,” He was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer said that he has no idea over the condition of Williams and remained optimistic over his involvement for the upcoming fixtures.

“I can’t say [really], I’ve not seen Brandon because he was with the medical staff and I think he was getting some stitches with a gash over his eye. So let’s see how he is,” He told in a separate MUTV interview.

With the stalemate, United continue to remain fifth on the table, but they are just goal difference behind Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, whom they face in the final matchday of the season.

As such, they have their top-four destiny in their own hands at the moment, but can’t afford to drop any more points in the remaining three games of the campaign.