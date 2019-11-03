Paul Pogba suggests suitable return date from his ankle injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he is unlikely to make his comeback for the Red Devils anytime soon, given he has yet to go through rehabilitation for his ankle injury.

The Frenchman initially picked up the problem in early September but he managed to make a comeback to feature against Rochdale and Arsenal at the end of the month.

However, that came at a cost with him aggravating the same injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier last month that the 26-year-old won’t return to action until the beginning of December.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Pogba has now revealed that his right foot continues to remain in a plaster and he would require another 10 days to begin the rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the World Cup winner added that he needs another two weeks for the recovery thereby hinting that he may only return to training by the end of November.

“I will still be under plaster for ten days. After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation. It’s not easy to see my teammates go to training or on the field, but I have to take the time to come back,” he told.

Pogba was rushed back into first-team action when he had previously returned to training after his ankle injury this season, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely avoid a similar instance this time around.

As a result, he may require at least a few weeks of regular training before taking the playing field and his comeback could be delayed until the final games before the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s absence has been felt dearly in the United lineup, given the club have lacked the presence of a creative midfielder, who can regularly bring the forwards into play with quick distribution.

Andreas Pereira has recently been handed with the advanced midfield role but the Brazilian has been largely disappointing, given he has struggled to pick up the right passes in the final third of the field.