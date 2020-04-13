Peter Schmeichel picks his favourite Manchester United Player of the Season

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has named his favourite Red Devils’ Player of the Season during a recent Q&A session with the football fans on Twitter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have endured an average campaign by their standards in the Premier League and they are currently a staggering 37 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Liverpool at the top of the table.

Still, they have the opportunity to qualify for next season’s Champions League and will be hopeful of doing so when the campaign recommences after the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the inconsistent results, the club have had a number of top-performing players and a few of them have earned plenty of appreciation from the club’s faithful.

Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and winter signing Bruno Fernandes are some of the prime examples but there have also been players, who have upped their performance as the season has progressed.

Fred has been one of them and he has definitely caught the eye of Schmeichel, who picked him as his favourite United Player for the ongoing campaign.

Here’s his tweet…

Fred had a difficult debut season with the Mancunian giants last term and he was restricted to only 13 starts in the Premier League – the majority of which came under the guidance of former boss Jose Mourinho.

The trend was quite similar at the beginning of the current campaign with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic getting the nod ahead of him in the selection order.

However, his fortunes changed with the injury setbacks for Pogba and Matic and he has been an ever-present figure in the centre of the park since the beginning of October.

The Brazil international has not been much of an attacking presence in the Premier League but he has certainly impressed with his tireless workrate and ability to make tackles at key moments of games.

Elsewhere, he has risen to the big-game occasion and his performances have been particularly impressive against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

As a result, he has become a genuine favourite among the fans and it won’t come as a surprise, if he is one of the main contenders for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award come the end of the season.