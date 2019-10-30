‘Phenomenal’, ‘masterclass’, these Man United fans are ecstatic with forward’s fine display in the League Cup

A selection of the Manchester United faithful have heaped praise on Marcus Rashford following the Red Devils’ 2-1 triumph over Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The England international had recently found his scoring touch with goals against Liverpool and Norwich City in the Premier League and he was able to once again make the difference against the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s side were the dominant side in terms of the possession statistic but it was United who broke the deadlock after Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

In the second half, the hosts continued to hold two-thirds of the possession and they were able to level the scores with Michy Batshuayi scoring for his third appearance on the bounce.

Just as when it looked the Blues could push for the victory, United were handed a free-kick against the run of play which was splendidly converted by Rashford from a staggering 35 yards.

Over the past year, Rashford has been largely ineffective with his Cristiano Ronaldo-style freekicks but he got it perfect at Stamford Bridge with the swerve and dip getting the better of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

As a result, there has been plenty of positive reactions towards Rashford’s stellar shot and here are some of the views from the United faithful on Twitter..

Boom what a win fantastic result and wow what a winner @MarcusRashford take a bow son !!! — David May (@DavidMay04) October 30, 2019

Manchester United knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup. • Marcus Rashford masterclass at the Bridge

• Winning run

• Three away wins in a row

• Brandon Williams hasn't put a foot wrong since he's played for United

• Enjoyed that game.

• WE SCORED A PENALTY AND A FREE KICK. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) October 30, 2019

Marcus Rashford has been perfecting Ronaldo's freekicks😉 pic.twitter.com/JVF18E3Qfl — UtdArena. (@utdarena) October 30, 2019

Rashford's confidence is back, let's hope he can keep that kind of composure and not go off the boil. McTominay will be the future captain of this club, what a player he is turning out to be. And I'd like to welcome our new starting left back to the team, Brandon Williams. 👏😉 — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 30, 2019

I just said to my colleague, 'Take cover'. I take it back, Marcus Rashford. Phenomenal. His best free-kick by a distance. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 30, 2019

Rashford had looked void of confidence before the international break and there were question marks whether he should continue to command a regular role from the starting lineup.

However, he came up with a superlative strike for England against Bulgaria during a Euro 2020 qualifier and he has carried on the form with four goals from the previous three starts for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will swift their focus to the Premier League for the weekend where they are scheduled to face Bournemouth away from home.

The Mancunian giants have the chance to register a fourth-straight away triumph, having previously gone through a 11-match run on the road without securing a victory.

