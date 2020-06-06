Philippe Coutinho could be the ideal signing for Arsenal this summer

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho appears likely to be on the move this summer and he has been offered on loan to a number of Premier League clubs including Arsenal.

The Brazilian is currently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich where he has registered an impressive tally of nine goals and eight assists from 32 outings, but he is expected to return to the Camp Nou at the end of the campaign after the German side decided against triggering the buy-clause before the expiry date.

It has recently been reported that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta dreams about the possibility of signing Coutinho and we look into a couple of reasons why the playmaker could be ideally suited to the north London side.

A suitable Mesut Ozil replacement: Mesut Ozil’s career has been on a steady decline over the past couple of years and the German has struggled to influence the proceedings in the final third of the field. The 31-year-old has managed just six goals and four assists in the league since the beginning of last season and such statistics are not sufficient for a player, who is tasked with creating chances for the frontmen. The Gunners may not be able to afford Coutinho on a permanent deal this summer but they could still do with his services next term, given he is at the prime of his career and should offer a better attacking threat from the number 10 spot.

Mikel Arteta’s style of play: Since the appointment of Arteta in late December, there has been a definite enhancement in the workrate of the team. The Spaniard demands his players to play at full throttle over the course of 90 minutes and the results were visible before the coronavirus shutdown with the club winning three successive league games for the first time this season. Coutinho is a player, who favours to play at a high tempo and he could be particularly useful on the counter-attack with his ability to deliver through balls for the strikers. Elsewhere, he is not shy of taking a shot on goal from long-range, something which has been lacking within the Gunners squad.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com