Premier League aiming for a restart in early June

The Premier League is aiming to restart the campaign on June 8, provided they are able to follow the plan of action, a report from The Telegraph claims.

The English top-flight was initially suspended on March 8 after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

A week later, the FA made the decision to suspend all footballing activities in England until April 30 and the Premier League have since confirmed in a statement that there won’t be a resumption in early May.

According to The Telegraph, June 8 has now been earmarked as a suitable date to recommence the season but the same will depend on a number of factors.

The plan is due to be discussed with the clubs ahead of the shareholders’ meeting on Friday where they would put a timetable which requires the approval from the government.

At present, lockdown rules are in place until May 7 and the process of training in small groups may depend on whether the measures are relaxed following the deadline.

Still, the first-team players would need to undergo tests for the COVID-19 virus to ensure that they are healthy to return to the training field on May 11.

The coronavirus pandemic has recently caused the cancellation of the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 and the former won’t have any champion for the first time since 1956.

Ajax were leading the standings with a superior goal difference over second-placed AZ Alkmaar but the Dutch FA have announced that there won’t be any winners, relegation or promotion in the top-two divisions.

A similar outcome for the Premier League and Championship could see the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion hard done by.

With a staggering 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side need only a maximum of six points from the remaining nine games to win their first title in three decades.

On the other hand, the Villains could jump above the drop zone, should they win their match in hand over Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Leeds and West Brom are in a healthy position in the Championship to seal their return to the top-flight.

Leeds supporters have not seen their team in the Premier League since the 2003/04 season and there would be utter frustration and disappointment, if they miss out on promotion, having been in superb form (five successive wins) prior to the shutdown.