Premier League confirm dates for summer transfer window

The Premier League has confirmed that this summer’s transfer window will take place between July 25 and October 5 following a meeting with the shareholders.

Over the past couple of years, the summer transfer window in the Premier League has concluded on the Thursday prior to the beginning of the season, but earlier in February, the clubs decided to revert to the traditional August 31/September 1 deadline for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, with the prolonged season due to the coronavirus outbreak, there was always expected to be a change to the timeline of the window and it has now been confirmed that the clubs can conduct their transfer business from July 25 to October 5.

The 10-week transfer window is is line with the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, who have already confirmed that October 5 would be the final day for the teams to complete their transfer dealings for the year.

Meanwhile, the clubs below the Premier League have been offered a two-week extension. The EFL clubs can sign top-flight players on loan deals or permanent transfers, but none of the Premier League sides will be permitted to make any inward signings during this period.

The changes are subject to the approval from FIFA.