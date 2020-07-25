Premier League confirm dates for the 2020/21 season

The Premier League have confirmed the dates for the 2020/21 season following a meeting with the shareholders earlier this week. The current top-flight campaign is scheduled to conclude this weekend and it has been revealed that there will be a 48-day gap until the new season begins.

August 8 was initially confirmed as the start date for next season, but with the consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the beginning has been delayed until September 12. Still, the campaign is expected to conclude on May 23, considering the European Championships will be held next summer after the postponement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the FA are due to provide an update on the League Cup and FA Cup schedules. At present, the FA Cup has replays until the fourth round, but it won’t come as a surprise, if the country’s football governing body decide to scrape the additional game for the 2020/21 season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea are still competing in the Champions League and Europa League, which are scheduled to restart in the month of August.

The Europa League and Champions League finals will be played on the 21st and 23rd of August respectively and any English sides going into the final stage of the competitions may have just a three-week turnaround before the new league season.

That would certainly put them as a disadvantage compared to the rest of the teams, who could have at least two weeks’ rest before pre-season training. It remains to be seen whether their opening games are postponed in such a situation.

Prior to the new campaign, the UEFA are also expected to conduct the opening games of the 2020/21 Nations League. The matches are due to be played between September 3 and 8 where a number of Premier League stars will be involved. It certainly won’t be an ideal preparation with the players away from their respective clubs, just days before the new season.

