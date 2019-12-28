Premier League preview: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool’s aspirations towards sealing their first-ever Premier League title was handed a big boost by Wolverhampton Wanderers, who came back from behind to potentially end Manchester City’s title challenge.

After their own 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City, the Reds now sit 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. For Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, the motto remains the same. They’ll take it one game at a time and will be wary of Wolves threat after Friday’s result.

Of course, rotation is necessary, especially after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent injury. But they’ll look to end a dreamy 2019 on a fitting note by coming up with another wondrous display to light up Anfield.

Wolves, after a slow start to the season, have again regained their unpredictable cloak. They’re the league’s own x-factor, having enough talent to get a result against any team in the league. Thanks to Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactical acumen, they tend to outfox superior teams into gaining results.

They are pretty strong on the road this season, being a hard nut to crack because of their defensive structure. With Adama Traore’s being a menace for oppositions and feeding into their clinical strikers, Liverpool will surely have their work cut out for them.

But with momentum behind them and their front-three excelling once again, they should come out firing on all cylinders to terrorize the visitors on Sunday.

Liverpool Likely XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Wolves Likely XI

Patricio, Coady, Dendoncker, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

Players To Watch

Naby Keita(Liverpool)

While the plaudits might be going to Liverpool front-line and full-backs, Naby Keita’s starting to weave his magic in their midfield. He’s been their creative link in recent games, putting some sublime defence-splitting passes to cause chaos in the opposition box.

The Guinea international will thrive the battle against Wolves’ sturdy midfielders, looking to trouble them with his unpredictable passes and movement around the final third. If all the attention’s put on the usual suspects, Keita’s going to chomp down in attack to add further zest to their attack.

Raul Jimenez(Wolves)

Raul Jimenez is continuing to prove himself as the complete striker in the Premier League, being a nightmare for defenders to face off against. The Mexican’s foxy movement around the final third, impressive link-up play with his fellow teammates and ruthless finishing nature makes him a difficult striker to cope with.

Despite playing off against the best defender in the country in Virgil Van Dijk, Jimenez won’t be intimidated by the task ahead. He’ll look to use his clinical instincts to try to destabilize their backline and get a few swipes at goal.