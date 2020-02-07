Premier League preview: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Manchester City entertain West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens recently suffered their sixth defeat of the league campaign and that has pretty much ended their title hopes with a staggering 22-point gap between them and Liverpool.

The Hammers, on the other hand, are right in the relegation mix in the 18th spot. The east London outfit are just one point adrift of safety but their forthcoming schedule is far from promising with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to face on the road in four of their next six top-flight games.

Players to watch out for:

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City: The Premier League holders have dominated this fixture over the past three-and-a-half years and they have won each of the previous eight meetings across all competitions. Aguero has obviously been the main threat to the Hammers backline and during his Cityzens career, he has contributed an impressive tally of 10 goals and four assists from 16 meetings against them. The Hammers have conceded nine goals from the past three league games alone and they may have a tough time on their hands, tracking Aguero’s runs behind their defence.

Sebastien Haller – West Ham United: The Frenchman made a positive beginning to his Hammers career with four goals from the opening seven league games. However, he has since struggled to find the net with just two goals from the next 16 top-flight outings. Despite this, he remains the Hammers player to watch out for, given physical presence could test the Cityzens’ backline, which has kept just one clean sheet since the turn of the year. The hosts may welcome Aymeric Laporte to the starting XI for only the second time since his recovery from a knee ligament injury, and Haller could take advantage of any nervousness in the Frenchman’s defending.

Prediction:

Manchester City have always come with a strong response after suffering league defeats under Guardiola and the same should be the case on Sunday. They have bossed the meetings against the Hammers with four or more goals scored in five of the previous eight matches and should register a resounding win once again.

Manchester City 4-1 West Ham United