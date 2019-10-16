Premier League preview: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United entertain Liverpool in this weekend’s much-anticipated Premier League clash from Old Trafford. The Red Devils have made a dismal beginning to their league campaign and they are currently lying in the bottom half of the standings with just nine points from the opening eight games.

On the contrary, Jurgen Klopp’s side have made the perfect start with eight victories and they are presently holding a strong advantage at the top of the table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Last season’s meetings:

Liverpool ended an eight-game winless run against the Red Devils last season as they picked up a 3-1 triumph at Anfield in December 2018. Xherdan Shaqiri was the man for the moment with two goals off the bench and the result contributed towards Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from the head coach role at United.

In the reverse meeting at Old Trafford, the game ended in a goalless draw in February. Jurgen Klopp’s side were undoubtedly the dominant team with the possession but they could not create anything out of it. United lost two key players in Ander Herrera and Juan Mata through injury in the first period but they managed to settle for a drab draw.

Players to watch out for:

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United: With Anthony Martial still lacking match fitness, Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line against the Reds. The England international has struggled with his positioning and finishing while playing upfront this term and he has not scored from open play since his brace in the 4-0 drubbing of Chelsea in the curtain-raiser. Still, the young forward should not lack motivation coming up against the club’s fierce rivals and he will be keen to follow up his recent England performance, where he scored a stunning solo goal.

Sadio Mane – Liverpool: The Senegalese has been the go-to man for the Reds this campaign and he was recently influential towards the 2-1 triumph over Leicester City, where he won an injury-time penalty. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be restricted to a bench role at the weekend and that could present a tough day in the office for his replacement, particularly with Andrew Robertson doubling up alongside Mane on the left flank. Mane, who was the joint Premier League Golden Boot winner last term, has already bagged eight goals and an assist across all competitions.

Prediction:

With a string of first-team stars on the sidelines, United face a tough test of keeping the visitors at bay. The Red Devils have a strong record against the Reds with just one defeat from the past 10 meetings but the European champions will be disappointed, if they fail to come up with maximum points.

Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool

