Premier League preview : The Manchester derby

Manchester City entertain cross-town rivals Manchester United in tomorrow’s late Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Burnley on the road but they are still far off from the top of the table with a 11-point deficit to league leaders Liverpool.

United likewise ended a two-match winless run with a dominating 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Still, they are facing a battle to make the Champions League places with an eight-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Previous meeting:

The last Manchester derby was played at Old Trafford in April this year where the Cityzens picked up a comfortable 2-0 win. United barely provided a threat for the Cityzens to deal with and they managed just one-third of the possession with one shot on target. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored in the 54th and 66th minute for the visitors but both goals could have been avoidable as David de Gea was easily beaten at the near post.

Players to watch for:

Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City: The Belgium international has managed to remain injury-free for most of the current season and it is no surprise that he has been the main creative force. De Bruyne has already amassed nine assists for the Premier League campaign and on top of that, he has also chipped in with four goals – the most recent of which was a stunning strike from outside the box against Newcastle United. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are likely to feature in the attack but United will need to keep close on De Bruyne, who is capable of delivering the perfect through ball for the front men on the move.

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United: Rashford has been carrying the scoring burden for the Red Devils this term and he has already bagged 12 goals in the space of 20 games in all competitions. He had a period where he struggled to find the net while starting upfront but the decision to revert him to his preferred left-wing position has brought the best out of him. The 22-year-old recently bagged a brace against Spurs, where he was hugely impressive with his directness and shot-making, and he could pose a genuine threat for the Cityzens defence, particularly with Fernandinho acting as the makeshift centre-back.

Prediction:

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United