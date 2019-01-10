Premier League relegation battle: Any two from six to go down with Huddersfield

The battle to stay in the Premier League will be fiercely fought this season, with seven teams currently embroiled in the race to avoid the drop.

With just 10 points from 21 games, Huddersfield Town are strongly fancied to go down, but who will finish in the other two places is difficult to predict.

In true Grand National style, read on as we look at the runners and riders vying to avoid tumbling into the Championship.

Ranieri can guide Fulham to safety

Fulham picked up five points over the festive period, although their revival was ruthlessly halted at Arsenal on New Year’s Day. However, Ranieri has certainly improved things at Craven Cottage and his experience could prove invaluable over the next few months.

Prediction – safe.

Saints doomed this time

Southampton’s policy of continually selling their best players could finally catch up with them this season. New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl sparked a mini-revival after taking over from Mark Hughes, but Saints will struggle to get out of trouble this term.

Prediction – relegated.

Warnock the man for a fight

There have been times this season when Cardiff City have looked out of their depth, yet they currently find themselves out of the drop zone. Manager Neil Warnock will eke every last drop of effort out of his side and Cardiff can upset the odds by avoiding the drop.

Prediction – safe.

Clarets’ upturn won’t last

Two wins in a row have taken Burnley out of the bottom three after what had been a truly miserable first-half of the season. However, Sean Dyche’s side lack the quality to maintain their form and they look a good bet to join Huddersfield and Southampton in the Championship next season.

Prediction – relegated.

Newcastle sailing close to the wind

It’s been another tough campaign for Newcastle fans and things are unlikely to improve much between now and May. Rafa Benitez did a sterling job guiding the Magpies to safety last season and he can repeat the trick this time around, although it may be a close run thing.

Hodgson’s tactical nous will keep Palace safe

With 17 games to play Palace are six points clear of the relegation zone and that should be enough to keep them safe. Roy Hodgson’s ability to organise his team defensively will serve them well over the coming months and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them finish higher than their current 14th place.

Prediction – safe.

