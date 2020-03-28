Premier League season could resume in July behind closed doors

Plans appear to be underway to complete the 2019/2020 Premier League season with the football authorities in England said to have discussed a tentative schedule with the government.

All forms of professional football were suspended in the country until April 30 by the FA earlier this month and there have been suggestions that the current campaign could possibly be voided.

However, according to Football.London, there is said to have been a meeting between the authorities and the government, and the season could possibly resume in July with a four-to-six week schedule.

The same outlet suggests that there may not be a summer break and the 2020/21 campaign could kick-start shortly after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Based on the report, there seems an acceptance that there won’t be any competitive football immediately after the suspension, considering the ever-increasing health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus.

Obviously, the Premier League are determined to finish the remaining schedule, given the financial losses which could be incurred, suppose the campaign reaches an abrupt end.

Still, one would suspect that they can’t afford any further extension and the failure to resume the league by July, should lead to the campaign being scraped to start afresh.