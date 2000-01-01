Premier League season preview

Manchester City are 4/6 to win the 2018/19 Premier League title after finishing 19 points clear of the competition last season, for those considering online betting with Toals. Pep Guardiola’s men hit 100 points from 38 games in 2017/18 and could be the first team in nine years to retain the league crown.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho have managed to achieve it in the Premier League era, but Guardiola will fancy his chance given his already-strong squad has only been improved – Riyad Mahrez joining from Leicester City.

Premier League sides to retain the title

1992/93: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

1993:94: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

1995/96: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

1996/97: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

1998/99: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

1999/00: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

2000/01: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

2004/05: Chelsea (Jose Mourinho)

2005/06: Chelsea (Jose Mourinho)

2006/07: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

2007/08: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

2008/09: Manchester United (Sir Alex Ferguson)

Manchester City have competition for places in every position which should help them in their quest to retain the title. They may also feel they’re considerably better than the rest of the field, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur failing to strengthen too strongly.

Liverpool are expected to put up a good fight, as Jurgen Klopp’s men have signed two stellar midfielders in Fabinho from AS Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, in addition to goalkeeper Alisson joining from AS Roma. The Reds reached the Champions League final last season, so there’s little reason why that can’t translate domestically in 2018/19.

Chelsea have had a disrupted summer, but they have a world-class manager in Maurizio Sarri who could have them overachieving. Sarri nearly led Napoli to the title, but he’ll have his work cut out at Stamford Bridge due to the downbeat mood in the camp after a disappointing season under Antonio Conte. Nevertheless, keeping Eden Hazard this summer will be a major victory.

Few are backing Tottenham to compete as they’ll go into next season with the same side that fell short in 2017/18, but keeping the likes of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino is a real boost. It’s easy to forget Pochettino was linked with Real Madrid in the summer and the job was vacant for a period when Zinedine Zidane stepped down.

Manchester United were runners-up last season but have been disappointing in their recruitment policy which could see them struggle to keep up with the competition. Having Jose Mourinho at the helm will likely ensure they remain competitive in the top-four, but it’s hard to see them in the title race for the majority of the season.

