Premier League: The race for the top four

The race to secure a top four place in the Premier League is always fiercely fought and this year’s battle promises to be no different.

Liverpool and Manchester City are huge favourites to finish first and second in the Premier League table , but there are a host of other teams who harbour hopes of claiming the other two spots. Read on as we look at the main contenders.

Leicester City

The Foxes have been a revelation this season, with their exciting brand of football drawing admiring glances from fans across the country.

They were unfortunate to lose at Anfield earlier in the season and will fancy their chances of gaining revenge in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are extremely well organised defensively, while some of their attacking play is a joy to behold.

If their key players can steer clear of injury, Leicester look a good bet to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Chelsea

Just two defeats in their first 12 league matches has got Chelsea fans dreaming of bagging a coveted place in the top four.

With expectations low due to their transfer embargo, the Blues have been able to fly under the radar a little this term.

However, it remains to be seen how the players cope with the pressure of challenging for the top four as the season progresses.

Other teams are likely to strengthen their squads during the January transfer window and that could prove to be the deciding factor on the run-in.

Arsenal

The Gunners have been unconvincing this season as manager Unai Emery continues to struggle to find a winning formula.

Arsenal look particularly vulnerable on the road and that must improve that aspect if they’re to challenge for a top four place.

One plus point for the club is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the striker continuing his excellent form in front of goal this season.

His goals will keep Arsenal in the mix, but the team lacks the consistency needed to force their way into the top four.

Manchester United

United are another club searching for improvements, although there have been some promising signs in recent weeks.

A 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth showed that there is still plenty of work to be done, but United fans are hopeful that they can progress over the course of the season.

The Red Devils have conceded an average of just a goal per game during the early part of the campaign and that translates to a top four finish over the course of a season.

With the prospect of the squad being strengthen during January, United could easily force their way