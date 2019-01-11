Premier League title race: Manchester City fancied to topple Liverpool

With just six points separating the top three sides in the Premier League this season’s title race could be one of the most exciting in years.

Liverpool currently lead the way by four points from reigning champions Manchester City, with Tottenham Hotspur a further two points adrift in third place. Read on we assess their respective title chances.

Liverpool eager to avoid wobble

Liverpool followed up their defeat by Manchester City by getting knocked out of the FA Cup and they will be eager to ensure those results don’t turn into a full scale wobble.

The Reds have a fairly favourable fixture list over the next few weeks, with games against Brighton & Hove Albion (A), Crystal Palace (H) and Leicester City (H) all looking winnable.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be undoubtedly be confident of still leading the way by the time the Grand National runners for 2019 are announced at the end of the month, but it would not be a surprise to see them slip up.

Liverpool choked in 2013/14 and with City likely to be relentless during the run-in the pressure could prove too much once again.

City a good bet to retain title

Manchester City cruised to the title last season, but they seem sure to be pushed closer this time around.

However, their performance during their recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool showed that they will not give up their crown without an almighty fight.

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to fitness is a major plus point for City, with his enforced absence meaning he won’t be fatigued during the second part of the season.

There is little to choose between City and Liverpool’s best starting XIs, but Pep Guardiola’s side have greater strength in depth and that may prove crucial over the coming months.

Spurs not there yet

Spurs have done well to keep themselves in the mix, but until they rid themselves of their tendency to throw in a poor performance they can forget about winning the title.

Their recent 3-1 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers was a perfect example of this, highlighting that they still have some frailties.

Their record against the other members of the ‘Big Six’ also remains an area of concern for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have been beaten by City, Liverpool and Arsenal this season and until they start winning the big games on a consistent basis they will struggle to win the silverware they crave.

