Premier League top four race: Manchester United fancied to overhaul London duo

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur looking good bets to fill the top three spots in the Premier League, there a trio of teams battling to claim fourth and a lucrative place in next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea are currently in pole position, three points ahead of Arsenal with Manchester United a further three points adrift in sixth place. Read on as we assess their respective chances of finishing in the top four.

Blues need more firepower

Chelsea’s failure to sign a top class forward last summer could seriously impact their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Blues have failed to find the net in three of their last six games in all competitions and their need to buy a prolific striker is clear for all to see.

Manager Mauricio Sarri has used playmaker Eden Hazard as a ‘false nine’ in recent weeks, with neither Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud providing the goals that Chelsea need.

Both Arsenal and United boast significantly more firepower than Chelsea and it would be a brave move to use this Betfred promo code 2019 offer to back Sarri’s side to finish in the top four.

Improving Gunners are dangerous

Arsenal have looked much-improved this season, although their recent 5-1 drubbing at Liverpool showed they still have plenty of work to do if they are to become title challengers.

New manager Unai Emery has implemented an eye-catching style of football at Arsenal, but they still lack solidity in defence.

Lucas Torreira has been a superb addition in midfield, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have built up an excellent understanding in attack.

However, success in either the Europa League or FA Cup seems more likely for the Gunners than a top four finish.

United can overhaul London duo

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four have been boosted by four league wins in a row under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A favourable fixture list handed Solskjaer games against Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, and he duly guided United to four comfortable victories.

United still have fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea to come, but the rest of their run-in looks pretty favourable.

Solskjaer has got United’s squad playing with swagger once again and they are strongly fancied to overhaul the London duo and finish in the top four.

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)