Real Madrid forced to look elsewhere after failing to lure Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit to land Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after growing concerned as to whether they could reach an agreement with the English giants.

Zinedine Zidane, who led the Los Blancos to their third consecutive Champions League triumph last week, decided to leave the Real hotseat on Tuesday and the Real Madrid officials are now relentlessly looking to replace the Frenchman.

Mauricio Pochettino was widely dubbed as Real’s favorite managerial candidate but according to Sky Sports’ Spanish expert Guillem Balague, the European champions will no longer pursue the signing of the Argentine coach.

Balague told Sky Sports News: “Real could see there was so many positives in signing him, not just the fact he can deal with the stars but how he improves players and how he works with youth players as well.

“But what they had in front of them was the possibility of negotiating with Daniel Levy for perhaps a month, even longer, with no guarantees whatsoever that they were going to get him.”

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid officials are wary of Daniel Levy’s stubborn nature while negotiating transfer deals but more importantly, they reckon that the Spurs chairman is determined to keep hold of Pochettino, who recently extended his contract with Spurs until 2021 with no release clause whatsoever.

“They know that Levy is a very tough negotiator, with Florentino [Perez, Real Madrid’s president] having been in touch with him in recent seasons. They’ve decided to abandon the possibility of signing Mauricio Pochettino,” Balague added.

“That makes life very difficult for Real Madrid because there is not someone you could consider an automatic candidate after Pochettino. They will have to look at other possibilities including all the managers that are already in a job with a contract.”

This leaves Real Madrid will just a handful of realistic candidates to fill the void left behind by Zidane’s sudden departure and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who recently ended his near 22-year reign in London, has been regularly discussed as one of the names for the mighty managerial hotseat in the Spanish capital.

Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea is also hanging in the balance while several believe the Italian is bound to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Conte could be seen as a potential suitor although severe doubts remain over his ability to manage the Real Madrid dressing room.

Los Blancos legend Guti has been managing the Real youth team for the past five years and the Spaniard has also been tipped to replace his former Real teammate Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid officials and club president Florentino Perez in particular will be desperate to wrap up their managerial vacancy as they seek to resolve the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who currently appear unsettled than ever before.

(Visited 20 times, 1 visits today)