Real Madrid tell Cristiano Ronaldo to find a new club with a mega-money move for Neymar on the cards

According to reports in Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid have informed their unsettled star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to find a buyer for himself so that the club can replace him with Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar in a mega-money transfer move this summer.

Soon after Los Blancos’ record third consecutive Champions League triumph against Liverpool last month, Ronaldo sensationally revealed about his unsettled future in the Spanish capital which undeniably left several Real Madrid officials furious.

According to several sources, the Portuguese’s super-agent Jorge Mendes met Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Tuesday to negotiate a new contract for his client but it appears that the European champions are reluctant to meet Ronaldo’s wage demands.

And if AS are to be believed, Ronaldo has been told to find himself a new club in order for the club to reinvest the money to sign Neymar only after 12 months since his move to Paris.

The former Manchester United star has a €1 billion release clause in his contract with Real Madrid, although any club in the world can only imagine to meet those supernatural figures. The Los Blancos are willing to negotiate a deal for Ronaldo’s departure but it also remains unclear as to which European club would be prepared to invest such vast amount of money in the 33-year-old.

Neymar has been widely tipped to return to Spain – only this time to play for Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid and with Ronaldo’s proposed exit on the cards, the Brazilian could very well seem as a picture-perfect replacement for the Portuguese skipper.

Meanwhile Marcelo, who shares the dressing room with both Ronaldo and Neymar for club and country respectively, has backed his countryman to move to the Bernabeu.

“Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t own Real Madrid, so it’s not because he’s there that Neymar can’t be brought in,” Marcelo said.

“All of the players want him to stay, but the door is always open for Neymar to join.

“I think the best players in the world have to play at Real Madrid, and I already said for two or three years that, for me, one day Neymar will be there.”

Spanish outlet Record have stated that the five-time Ballon d-Or winner is poised to leave Real Madrid this summer but any progress in this transfer saga is almost certain to take place only after the end of the World Cup finals in Russia.

