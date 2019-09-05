‘Really good news’, these Arsenal fans are pleased with update on defender’s fitness

A selection of the Arsenal supporters have expressed their pleasure on Twitter after being offered a positive update on the fitness of defender Rob Holding. The 23-year-old has not played a single minute for the Gunners since sustaining a serious knee injury in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in December 2018, but he has featured for the development side this season with the view to building up his match sharpness.

A recent report from Football.London has revealed that the centre-back could make his first-team comeback under manager Unai Emery following the international break and that has certainly pleased a section of the Gunners faithful, who are looking forward to the defender replicating the success from the first half of the previous campaign.

Here are some of the best tweets….

YESSSSS — 𝙸𝚊𝚗 🇨🇦 𓅓 (@afcian_) September 4, 2019

Thank GOODNESS — Curtis Lee (@RegularLee_) September 4, 2019

The title challenge is back on. #arsenal — Hiroshawn (@DecoyHiro) September 4, 2019

This is a really good news, can help shape things up at the back — Kingsley (@mackayee) September 4, 2019

Holding was an integral part of Emery’s plans during the first half of the 2018/19 season and he contributed towards a run of 22 unbeaten matches for the Gunners between August and December last year.

The north London giants have since struggled to maintain an extended unbeaten streak and clean sheets have remained at a premium despite the purchase of experienced defender David Luiz.

Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are likely to remain the central defensive pairing at the current point of time but Holding could be handed with gametime in either the League Cup or Europa League this month to prove that he is up for the challenge after an extended injury absence.

Arsenal, who are currently fifth in the league standings, face Watford on the road following the international break. The Gunners will be eyeing their first victory in three matches after a draw and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

