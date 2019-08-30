Football Blog - Independent Football Writing
‘Respect’, some Liverpool fans react after Xherdan Shaqiri shuns Switzerland call-up to focus on the club

30 August 2019 by

A selection of Liverpool fans have praised Xherdan Shaqiri after he decided to snub the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers for his nation to focus on the club proceedings. The Switzerland international has been with the European champions since the summer of 2018 but he has struggled for regular gametime in the calendar year, where he has regularly been an unused substitute.

Despite this, he has continued to remain a regular presence with his national team, but he has taken the surprise step to make himself unavailable for the forthcoming European qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar in order to concentrate on his club career. This has certainly pleased a section of the Reds fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their opinion.

With a relatively strong frontline of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Shaqiri was always expected to settle for a bench role with the Reds, unless manager Jurgen Klopp chose to shift from his three-man midfield to include an additional attacker.

During the opening half of the previous season, Shaqiri was able to command playing time from the bench as well as the starting lineup and he had become a club favourite especially after his match-winning brace in the 3-1 league triumph over arch-rivals Manchester United.

He was able to command a similar amount of gametime until January before he went out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp following his poor run of form. Since then, Divock Origi has been the frontline choice for Klopp whenever he has needed a gamechanging forward and Shaqiri will be hoping that he can put the extra yards in training during the international break such that he can at least return to the playing mix.

