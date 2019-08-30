‘Respect’, some Liverpool fans react after Xherdan Shaqiri shuns Switzerland call-up to focus on the club

A selection of Liverpool fans have praised Xherdan Shaqiri after he decided to snub the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers for his nation to focus on the club proceedings. The Switzerland international has been with the European champions since the summer of 2018 but he has struggled for regular gametime in the calendar year, where he has regularly been an unused substitute.

Despite this, he has continued to remain a regular presence with his national team, but he has taken the surprise step to make himself unavailable for the forthcoming European qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar in order to concentrate on his club career. This has certainly pleased a section of the Reds fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Twitter Reactions:

ℹ️ Xherdan Shaqiri non sarà a disposizione. Ha deciso di concentrarsi pienamente sul suo club — nationalteams_SFVASF (@SFV_ASF) August 30, 2019

Xherdan Shaqiri has made himself unavailable for international duty to focus on his Liverpool career. I hope he gets some game time which he deserves. He was class when he was starting and rotating. Had some crucial moments during our UCL and PL run where he won us games. — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) August 30, 2019

Love that Shaqiri opted out of international duty to focus on Liverpool, wish more players did the same, although I understand and respect why a lot wouldn’t — Josh (@KloppStyle) August 30, 2019

Since arriving at LFC Shaqiri’s attitude has been nothing short of outstanding. https://t.co/nRCYRkz3sg — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) August 30, 2019

Respect ✊ — Geoff Anfield Unbearable (@Geoff_Anfield) August 30, 2019

Give the boy some gametime! His quality warrants more minutes and he’s trying so hard! — stricky (@strickyfootball) August 30, 2019

I have a lot of respect for Shaqiri for turning down a national team call up to focus on Liverpool. The lad wants to earn his playing time at Liverpool by working hard. Then you have a lad like Duncan moaning about being paid £7K a week on social media. Staggering difference. — Patrick ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCPatrick91) August 30, 2019

With a relatively strong frontline of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Shaqiri was always expected to settle for a bench role with the Reds, unless manager Jurgen Klopp chose to shift from his three-man midfield to include an additional attacker.

During the opening half of the previous season, Shaqiri was able to command playing time from the bench as well as the starting lineup and he had become a club favourite especially after his match-winning brace in the 3-1 league triumph over arch-rivals Manchester United.

He was able to command a similar amount of gametime until January before he went out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp following his poor run of form. Since then, Divock Origi has been the frontline choice for Klopp whenever he has needed a gamechanging forward and Shaqiri will be hoping that he can put the extra yards in training during the international break such that he can at least return to the playing mix.

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)