Everton winger Richarlison upset over Brazil snub

Everton winger Richarlison has admitted that he is not happy about being snubbed from the Brazil squad which is set to play in friendly internationals against the United States and El Salvador.

The 21-year-old Richarlison earned himself a move from Watford to Everton this summer. While he did show quality with the Hornets during the first-half of last season, many Everton fans questioned Marco Silva’s decision to sign him as he was inconsistent during the second half of last season.

However, Richarlison looks to have rediscovered his touch since reuniting with Silva. He bagged a brace during Everton’s Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers which ended 2-2. He followed that up by netting the Toffees second goal during their 2-1 victory against Southampton last Saturday.

There is no doubt that Richarlison’s performances would have at least put him on the radar of the Brazil national team.

He certainly looks like he has a bright future ahead of him and could even blossom into a World-class talent by the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus joins Richarlison in missing the cut. The 21-year-old Jesus had a frustrating World Cup campaign during which he failed to find the back of the net as the Selecao were eliminated during the quarter-finals by Belgium.

Ironically the man who has replaced Jesus in the Brazil squad is a forward named Everton.

Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino is now likely to get his opportunity to lead the line for Tite’s men.

Brazil will be looking to discover new tactics and players as they prepare for the 2019 Copa America which will be held on home soil as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Richarlison may not have won selection for this squad, but there is a strong chance that he will eventually be called up for national team duty if he continues playing well and progressing.

While discussing his snub, he told UOL Esporte: “I was really looking forward to the call for Friday.

“I watched with great anticipation, but unfortunately it was not this time.

“I can not say (because I have not been called), there are 24 names and it’s difficult for the coach to choose, I’ll keep working to be on the next list.”

“I feel more prepared, I already know the rhythm and style of the Premier League, which helps me on the way to the achievements.

“I want to be the top scorer of the league, take Everton back to the Champions League and reach the Brazilian national team.

