Richarlison was a good signing for Everton (Opinion)

The Everton hierarchy made extensive changes to the structure of the club. Last summer many Toffees fans had expected that the club would challenge for a top four spot after they spent heavily and brought the likes of Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen,Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michael Keane to Goodisan Park whilst having Steve Walsh as their director of football and Ronald Koeman as their manager.

After having helped Ajax reach the final of the Europa League the season before during which they lost to Manchester United, big things were expected from Klaassen. Sandro was also brought in to fill in the void that was left by Romelu Lukaku who had joined Manchester United and scored 25 goals in the Premier League during the season before.

Both the Spaniard and Dutchman failed to deliver and for the first-half of the season, the club flirted with relegation. They eventually had to bring in former West Ham and Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce in to steady the ship. Big Sam’s appointment indicated that things were not going well at Goodisan Park as he is a manager who has a reputation for having clubs avoid the drop rather than win trophies.

Whilst Big Sam achieved his mandate of helping the team avoid the drop, he was never seen as a long-term solution and was replaced by Marco Silva this summer.

When Silva was appointed to be the manager of the club, he opted to bring in Richarlison from Watford. He had previously worked well with Richarlison last season whilst the two were at the Hornets.

During the first half of last season, the former Brazil U-20 international was one of the best young players in the Premier League as he went on to score five goals in the top-flight. Whilst he played in all 38 of Watford’s League games last season, he struggled for consistency during the second half of the campaign.

This caused many Everton fans to question whether the deal was correct or not.

Silva may have proven that the £40 million which he instructed the club to spend on Richarlison may have been well-spent.

The South American winger went on to score two goals as the Toffees earned a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Wolves. Richarlison is a powerful winger who can score and create goals. If he is guided well, he could soon end up as one of the most destructive players in the Premier League.

