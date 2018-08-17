Ronaldinho predicts that Liverpool star will win Golden Boot award this season

Former Brazil and Barcelona star Ronaldinho has predicted that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will once again win the Premier League’s Golden boot award this season.

The Egypt international won the award last season as he went on to score 32 goals in the top-flight from 36 games. After Salah arrived at Anfield from Roma last summer, he had many skeptics due to the fact that he had previously had a failed spell with Chelsea in England. In all competitions, he scored 44 goals and also helped the Reds reach the final of the Champions League where they went down 3-1 against the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Salah shut up his critics through his heroics last term. Despite his world-class form during the last season, some critics have since argued that the 26-year-old could prove to be one-season wonder. He however may be on route to silencing his critics yet again and opened his goal-scoring account for the 2017-18 season by netting during the Reds 4-0 thrashing of West Ham last weekend.

Liverpool now have one of the best sides in the Premier League after bolstering their defence with the addition of Virgil Van Dijk in January and following that up with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri during this summer’s transfer window.

Competition for a place in the team is so high that even Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are not sure of regular playing time this season. This was shown during the club’s win over West Ham. Henderson was was club captain last season was restricted to a cameo appearance off the bench during the game while Fabinho did not play at all.

Despite the quality within Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, Salah will still likely have to shine if they are to win the League this season.

Liverpool fans can certainly take heart from the worlds of Ronaldinho who famously helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup and Barcelona the 2006 Champions League.

The football icon said to Pyramids TV as reported by African Football: “Mohamed Salah is brilliant and has the opportunity to become the top scorer of the Premier League for a second consecutive season,”

“He will have a hard time competing for the Golden Boot due to the presence of outstanding players such as Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.”

