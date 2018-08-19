Sergio Aguero proud of hat-rick vs Huddersfield Town

Reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City proved why many see them as the favorites to once again win the title this season as they swept past Huddersfield Town.

Veteran striker Sergio Aguero proved during the match that he still has it despite being 30-years-old as he struck a hat-rick to lead his side to a convincing victory at the Etihad Stadium.

While Joe Gorenc did manage to score for Town, there were never a threat and goals from Gabriel Jesus, Aguero,David Silva and an own goal from Terrence Kongolo allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to make light work of their opponents.

Last season saw City break the record for most points in a season as they recorded 100 and finished a massive 19 points ahead of their nearest rivals which was Manchester United.

If City are able to replicate the manner in which they dominated Huddersfield going forward, they have every chance of replicating their killer displays from last season. City played like a Champion team as the stats will reveal, they had 32 shots on goal and 77% of ball possession.

Their display also proved that they will be able to compete without the services of the key Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian star could be out for the rest of the year after having suffered a serious knee injury while training last Wednesday.

Even though he missed a number of chances, Aguero showed his usual killer instincts in front of goal during the game as City recorded their win.

After the game, the Argentine said as quoted by the Manchester City website: “Hat-trick number 13? Wow. I’m very happy to get any hat-trick, but it’s more important to get the win. I tried two or three chances before the third goal, and thought it might not come – but in the end I got the goal.

“With (Benjamin) Mendy, I always know his crosses will be good, so I just wanted to be there.

“I train hard, and then you see what the manager does but when I play I try to be the best I can.”

