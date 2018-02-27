Should Everton target Jonny Evans in the summer?

Irrespective of the league position, that is whether West Brom will stay in the Premier League or drop to the Championship, Jonny Evans will be a player in demand in the summer.

If the Baggies survive, and it is a big ‘if’, they will have a better chance of selling their star defender at a reasonably high price, with Arsenal and Manchester City likely to reignite their interest.

However, if they fail to prevent the drop, the Baggies risk losing Evans for just £3 million. Put it simply, Evans has a reported clause in his contract that allows him to leave for just £3 million if West Brom are relegated to the Championship.

Should Everton reignite their interest in him and join the race for the 30-year-old in the summer?

The Toffees were linked with a move for Evans in the January transfer window, but the Northern Ireland international ended up staying at the Hawthorns despite West Brom’s struggle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Evans has been one of the key players for West Brom since his move from Manchester United in 2015, and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Everton signed Eliaquim Mangala in the January transfer window on loan from Manchester City, but the move hasn’t gone according to plan as the Frenchman is now out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

With Michael Keane failing to make an impact at his new club, Evans can be the veteran head needed to guide him and Mason Holgate.

At the same time, Phil Jagielka is approaching the twilight of his career, and his role in the side could be limited going forward. Likewise, Evans will be an upgrade on Ashley Williams as well.

Most importantly, getting a player of his quality at £3m is more than just a bargain, and the Merseyside club must not miss out on the opportunity of signing him.

