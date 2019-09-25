Some Chelsea fans make predictions on Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta

A section of the Chelsea fans have made predictions on the futures of Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta. James recently made his Blues debut at right-back against Grimsby Town in the League Cup third round and he was able to put up a stunning display by contributing one goal and two assists in a comfortable 7-1 triumph.

As a result, many of the supporters have been delighted with the impact from the Blues graduate and a few of them believe the youngster should displace Azpilicueta in the starting lineup for the Premier League duties this season.

I don't want to get too ahead of myself but Reece James is a generational talent. Azpilicueta, it's time to make way. — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) September 25, 2019

I didn’t wanna speak on Reece James until he actually played a match, but Azpilicueta’s days are numbered. — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) September 25, 2019

On the other hand, some of the faithful believe both James and Azpilicueta could fit into the same team and the club-captain should be switched to the left side of the defence in Emerson’s absence due to a fresh thigh injury.

With Reece James back in the mix, he should become a regular starter at RB. Move Azpi to LB until Emerson returns. — Lav (@LavCFC) September 26, 2019

It might not be a bad idea to move Azpilicueta over to left back and start Reece James at right back until Emerson gets back from injury. — Craig Darnes (@Darnzeee91) September 25, 2019

Azpilicueta has not enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season and he was culpable for a number of defensive mistakes leading to goals before the first international break.

His performances have no doubt improved this month and there is still the anticipation that James will eventually take over the right-back role from the Spaniard this term.

In relation to this, few of the fans have said that the 30-year-old deserves respect and it would be better to support both players rather than criticising the leader of the team.

Always find it weird that ‘fans’ feel the need to bash one player in order to praise another one. You can appreciate James’ performance without being horrible about a great servant in Azpilicueta. They’re both one of us, they’re both #Chelsea. This is a team effort. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) September 25, 2019

The amount of disrespect azpi is getting from fans is disgusting, he’s a true blue and been a great servant to us, yes he’s ageing and won’t keep up the BPl but show some more class as fans 😬 — Ryan McMillan (@RjcMcmillan) September 26, 2019

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion and Azpilicueta will no doubt start from the right side of the defence after being rested for the League Cup tie.

James, meanwhile, may make the matchday squad after his recent exploits and he could make his Premier League debut off the bench, should the Blues gain a comfortable advantage in the league contest.

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)