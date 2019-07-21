Spanish goalkeeper agrees long-term deal with Manchester United

Spain international David de Gea is understood to have finalised a fresh six-year deal with Manchester United to end the speculation regarding his future. The 28-year-old has been with the Red Devils for the past eight seasons and he has now agreed on an extension which will keep him at Old Trafford for the prime of his career.

According to The Telegraph, the experienced goalkeeper has decided to put an end to his contract standoff with the Red Devils after agreeing on a long-term deal until June 2025. The same publication adds that he would be rewarded with a £375,000-a-week package which would make him the highest-paid shot-stopper in the world.

De Gea has been one of the standout performers for the Red Devils in the past six seasons and he has been voted as the club’s Player of the Year on a record four occasions. Still, he had a forgettable 2018/19 campaign for club and country where he made a few blunders, and he will hoping to redeem himself next term.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has been open about the prospect of becoming the next club-captain and it will be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hand the goalkeeper with the leadership duties to boost his morale further for the 2019/20 season.

De Gea recently made his pre-season bow during the club’s 1-0 triumph over Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup. The Red Devils will now make the trip to Japan where they are scheduled to host Tottenham Hotspur in their second game of the friendly competition.

