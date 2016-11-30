The Conte Effect – Chelsea FC On The Rise

Last season at this stage Chelsea under the guidance of Jose Mourinho managed just 11 points from 12 games and 16th on the league standings.

At the beginning of this season, Chelsea saw their 100 percent record ended by Swansea in 2-2 draw then followed by a back to back defeat in the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Chelsea at this point are lacking ideas and fear the season will not be any different from the last.

The rapid introduction of the “three back” system by the Italian gaffer, Antonio Conte will soon turn out to be the solution to Chelsea’s problem. The return of David Luiz and the acquisition of Marcus Alonso proved to be key in the implementation of the system.

Antonio Conte who is known to be the master of the “three back” system after a successful spell at Juventus and the Italian national team got the best out of Hazard, Costa and Matic through the system, with all three player struggling in the previous season. Hull city were the first victims of the “Conte effect” after a two nil win for Chelsea even though they struggle and have to wait till the second have to score through Willian and Costa. It was then followed by thrashing the champions Leister city three nil at the bridge were Victor Moses repaid Conte with a goal for having faith in him after three loan spells at Liverpool, stoke and West ham .

Up until this point, the effect did not really manifest till the return of Jose Mourinho at the bridge, this time with Manchester United, an early lead through Pedro followed by goals from Cahill, Hazard and Kante saw Chelsea out played Manchester United. This was followed by a fantastic display at Southampton with Hazard yet again on the score sheet.

The absence of European football turns out to be a blessing in disguise as they look sharper, fitter and hungrier for goals with a scintillating football as they thrashed Everton five nil. It was a night really to remember for Chelsea as they were comfortable throughout the game.

A trip to “stubborn” Middleborough who got points from Arsenal and Manchester City ended in a narrow win after Diego Costa scored the only goal to take his tally to 10 from 12 games.

With Hazard and Costa getting the goals, Kante and Matic controlling the game, Moses and Alonso providing more options in attack and defense, Azpilicueta, Luiz and Cahill protecting Courtois, the effect is really manifesting itself at the bridge as they are determine to bounce back from last season’s blunder. Currently on top of the league and not conceded in six consecutive matches, the Conte effect is really on course.