The Italian Magic!

A part of North London seems to enjoy it’s football in the Premier League.After a long time Stamford Bridge is up to it’s height cheering for the blues under the new Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

After a disastrous last season and winning the title back in 2015. The defending champions looked far off their game as they played earlier ,which resulted in a 10th place finish and sacking of José Mourinho in mid-season.

This season Conte seems to rewriting the script after a shocking 3-0 loss to a swift moving Arsenal side they are in stupendous form.Chelsea are unbeaten the last 5 games,have scored 20 and conceded 0.The 3-4-3 formation has been quite effective and the return of John Terry in the starting eleven could strengthen their back line. The most importing thing for Chelsea would be returning of Eden Hazard back to it’s best after experiencing a lack lustre last season and being termed as overrated by several critics,he has scored 7 goals so far and looks dangerous on the left plank giving width to the Chelsea front liners.Pedro on the other hand has regained his confidence and looks back to way he played at Barcelona. but his international teammate Cesc Fàbregas seems to have fallen out of the starting XI and has been linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge to clubs from Manchester and rivals Arsenal.