Three Manchester United players who could be sold this summer

Manchester United have gone through a period of transition under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they find themselves occupying a potential Champions League position at the moment.

Still, their performances over the course of the season have been mixed and they have gone through periods where they have failed to capitalise on the shortcomings of their opponents.

The current campaign has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic but there remains the optimism that the season will reach its conclusion with an extended delay.

Regardless of how the campaign concludes for United, they are likely to rebuild the squad during the summer and we look into three players, who could head through the exit door.

Phil Jones: The England international was once dubbed as the next Duncan Edwards with his versatility of playing in different defensive and midfield positions. However, his career has been plagued with regular injuries and he has now come to the point, where he is out-of-favour with the Red Devils. Jones is currently the fourth-choice centre-back in the ranks behind Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly and he has been restricted to just two league appearances this term. Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are some of the academy graduates, who can also compete for the position and Jones could be better served ending his nine-year association with the club.

Jesse Lingard: A couple of years ago, the England international was in sublime form for club and country and he was a regular starter for the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup. However, Lingard has not been able to replicate the form since the beginning of 2019 and he has gone 15 months without contributing a goal or an assist for the Red Devils in the Premier League. Of course, Lingard has had a tough time on the personal note with the medical concerns in his family but his time with United appears to be running out, particularly with Bruno Fernandes having cemented the number 10 spot following his winter arrival. Lingard has managed just two minutes of playing time in the league since the signing of the Portuguese.

Chris Smalling: Unlike the above-mentioned duo, Smalling decided to secure a loan move to AS Roma last summer after he failed to receive assurances of regular first-team football. The centre-back has impressed for the Giallorossi with an average of four clearances and two interceptions per league game while being dominant in the air. The Serie A outfit are likely to propose a permanent deal for the defender this summer and even if, a move fails to go through, the 30-year-old may prefer to part ways with the Red Devils. At his current age, Smalling should be able to command at least one long-term contract and that could be with a rival Premier League outfit.