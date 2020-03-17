Three reasons why Arsenal should extend Aubameyang’s contract

Arsenal have struggled to find the breakthrough in the contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the past year and it has come to the point that the club’s faithful are concerned over the possibility of the forward heading for the exit door.

The 30-year-old has less than 16 months remaining on his existing deal with the north London giants and his reluctance to pen an extension could see sold in the summer as his transfer value would drastically drop in the final year of his contract.

Elsewhere, the Gunners could face the prospect of losing him for free at the end of next season and they would be keen to avoid that situation, having witnessed the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere leave under similar scenarios in recent years.

Still, the club’s hierarchy have some time on their hands to convince Aubameyang to renew his contract and we look into three key reasons why they should do so.

The cost of the replacement: Aubameyang has been a splendid signing for the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund and he has contributed 61 goals from just 97 appearances. Despite his scoring exploits, the Gunners may not necessarily command a high figure for his sale during the summer, given the interested clubs would be aware that the forward is approaching the conclusion of his contract. In such a scenario, the capital outfit would find themselves in a tricky situation whereby they would have to pay additional fees from the transfer kitty in order to land a suitable replacement.

Aubameyang’s consistency: When Aubameyang first made the move from Borussia Dortmund, there were concerns regarding his commitment, particularly after missing a couple of training sessions with the German outfit in the lead-up to the transfer. However, there have been no complaints regarding the forward’s attitude at the Emirates and he has been very consistent with an average of a goal or an assist in every 90 minutes for the club. There are no assurances of the same from the forward’s successor, considering the demands of the Premier League.

Arsenal could take a step back: The Gunners have failed to make the Champions League in each of the previous three seasons and they are facing the possibility of missing out on the elite competition next term. However, there have been positives under the management of Mikel Arteta and the Gunners have remained unbeaten in the Premier League in seven games since the turn of the year. With a couple of quality signings in the summer, the club have the chance of improving on their displays from the current campaign but Aubameyang’s exit would mean otherwise, given he has been the standout performer in the attack in recent years.