Three reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season

Liverpool have come close to winning their maiden Premier League title on a couple of occasions over the past decade but they have failed to achieve their target at the final hurdle.

Last season, the Merseyside giants produced their highest-ever points tally in the Premier League era with 97 but they still fell short of the title with Manchester City pipping them by the solitary point.

Despite this, they ended the campaign on a high note by winning the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and that ended a seven-year wait for a trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have carried over the form this term with a lively start in the Premier League and they are currently in a very strong position with an eight-point advantage over City at the top of the table.

Here are three reasons why the Reds may finally win their first-ever Premier League crown…

Flawless start to the season: The Reds have made a quick start off the blocks this term and a perfect run after eight league games sees them with a healthy eight-point lead over the reigning champions, who are second in the standings. The Merseyside giants have rode their luck against the likes of Sheffield United and Leicester City but the fans won’t care so long as they keep the winning streak going. The Reds squandered a seven-point advantage at the backend of the previous campaign and Klopp will be keen to avoid a repeat of the same with the pressure now on the Citizens to keep up in the title race.

Manchester City’s slump: Compared to Liverpool, Manchester City were handed with a friendlier fixture list to start the season but they have surprised plenty with the results. The Citizens have no doubt been hampered with injuries to Aymeric Laporte and most recently John Stones but that still can’t be regarded as an excuse for their shock defeats to Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The holders are already eight points off the top of the table and they face a stiff test of their title credentials in the forthcoming months, where they are scheduled to face four of last season’s top six in the space of 35 days.

The unity of the team: The Reds suffered an early setback to the campaign with Alisson Becker picking up a calf injury but barring this, there have not been any major injury concerns to derail their title quest. Over the past year, Klopp has had the luxury of playing with a settled combination of players, who know their respective roles on the pitch and this certainly helps when a team is competing for the title. The inability to keep clean sheets has been the only concern when compared to last season but the backline could receive an encouraging boost with Alisson tipped to make his comeback as early as this weekend against Manchester United.

