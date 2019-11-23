Three talking points from Arsenal’s 2-2 draw vs Southampton

Arsenal saw their winless streak in the Premier League extend to five matches following a 2-2 draw against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The north London side were on the backfoot within the opening 10 minutes where Danny Ings scored for the Saints but they made a comeback shortly after with Alexandre Lacazette levelling the scores.

After the half-time break, the Gunners looked lively with the change from a 3-4-1-2 to the traditional 4-2-3-1 formation, but their failure to capitalise on the early string of chances eventually cost them in the form of points.

The Saints scored for the second time through James Ward-Prowse following the hour mark but they could have quite easily bagged another two to three goals with some better composure and finishing.

Ultimately, the Gunners salvaged a stalemate with Lacazette scoring a late equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time but the celebrations were mute as the result was nothing to be proud of.

Three things we learned from Arsenal’s stalemate:

Poor defensive record: The Gunners had gone into the game with just two clean sheets in the Premier League this term and their defensive concerns continued against the Saints as they conceded their 18th and 19th goal of the campaign in just their 13th league game. Things could have been much worse for the Gunners, considering the Saints squandered at least two to three clear-cut chances on goal. David Luiz was guilty of switching off for the opening strike from Danny Ings but Sokratis was undoubtedly the worst performer in the defence as he frequently gave away possession in and around the Gunners box.

Relief for Alexandre Lacazette: Lacazette had gone seven matches without finding the net before the Saints clash, but he made amends with a match-saving brace. The goals basically resulted from defensive errors from the Saints but the Frenchman still needs to be applauded for making the best use of the chances which came to him. The Frenchman was rather subdued with no celebration for his goals but on the positive point of view, the club’s faithful should be pleased with the striker returning to scoring ways for the first time since the north London derby in early September.

Unai Emery’s future: Before the Southampton game, it was highlighted that the Spaniard would be afforded with a run of six matches to save his job. However, the performance against the south Coast outfit was far from impressive and it can be said that the Gunners were lucky to pick up a draw, considering the number of clear-cut opportunities which were squandered by the visitors. This has undoubtedly infuriated most of the supporters and it will be interesting to see whether the board may rethink on their stance after just one game following the international break.