Three talking points from Gameweek 18 of the Premier League

Gameweek 18 of the Premier League saw Manchester City impose themselves on Leicester City with a comfortable 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. Elsewhere, Chelsea ended a two-match losing streak with a solid 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on the road, and that was certainly one of the surprise results alongside Manchester United’s defeat to bottom-placed Watford at Vicarage Road.

Here are three things we learned from the weekend’s round of action;

Leicester humbled by the Cityzens: The Foxes had the chance to move within seven points off league leaders Liverpool, who were absent for the gameweek due to their Club World Cup exploits. However, that was not the case as they were outclassed by the holders.

Jamie Vardy bagged his 17th goal of the league campaign after a sublime counter-attacking move but the Cityzens came with a strong response with two goals before the first-half break. In the second period, the reigning champions controlled the proceedings and they managed to find another goal to register a comfortable 3-1 win.

Ben Chilwell on the left side of the Foxes’ backline had a tough day at the Etihad as he could not cope with the movement of Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne. The winning margin could have been much bigger for the Cityzens but some last-ditch defending and goalkeeping kept the score respectable.

Chelsea pick up excellent derby win: The Blues had gone into the Tottenham Hotspur game with just three points accumulated from the previous five matches and they were certainly deemed as the underdogs compared to Spurs, who had picked up 12 points in the same period.

However, manager Frank Lampard was able to outwit Jose Mourinho with a tactical masterclass and the decision to revert to a three-man central defence proved a success with the trio of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori restricting Harry Kane to just one shot on target.

Elsewhere, William came up with one of his best games in the Chelsea shirt. The Brazilian bagged both goals in the 2-0 win but he was likewise impressive with a passing accuracy of 91 percent and managed to successfully distribute seven of his eight long balls on the day.

Manchester United’s struggles continue against lower-level opposition: The Red Devils have tended to struggle against the lower-half teams in the Premier League and that trend surprisingly continued at Watford, who were lying rock-bottom of the standings with just one victory after 17 top-flight matches.

The Hornets controlled the game in the first half where the Red Devils had one clear-cut chances through Jesse Lingard, who fluffed his lines trying to beat the goalkeeper with a chipped shot. After the break, United were the reason for their own downfall with two costly defensive errors.

First, goalkeeper David de Gea gifted a goal through some ropey handling from an Ismaila Sarr shot in the 50th minute. A few moments later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka came up with a reckless challenge in the box and that allowed Troy Deeney to score from the penalty spot. The Hornets picked up their first points against the Red Devils in six league meetings.