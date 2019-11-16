Three talking points from Wales’ away win at Azerbaijan

Wales managed to register a comfortable 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in what was a must-win game for them in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Their victory coincided with Slovakia suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia and they now have their destiny in their own hands.

Ryan Giggs’ side need to beat Hungary at the Cardiff City Stadium in their final qualifying game to progress to next summer’s tournament.

Here are three things we learned from Wales’ win in Baku:

Wales end their poor away form: Wales have been poor travellers under the guidance of Ryan Giggs and prior to the Azerbaijan clash, they had played in three away matches in the group while picking up just one point. Moreover, they failed to show more than once in any of those matches but they managed to buck that trend in Baku. Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson both scored for Wales in the opening half and the away triumph has ensured that they have a realistic chance of qualifying for their second successive European tournament.

Daniel James continues to sparkle: While there were a number of standout performers in Baku, James particularly caught the eye for his sublime long-range shot on goal. The Manchester United could not find the net with the curling effort but the deflection off the woodwork inadvertently assisted Harry Wilson, who simply headed the ball into an open net. James has already shown that he is comfortable playing in both wide attacking roles and against Azerbaijan, he sizzled with his direct running and dribbing, and was largely unfortunate to fail to register his name on the scoresheet.

Keiffer Moore repays manager’s faith: Moore made a late entry into international football at the age of 27 but he has proven a quality player for Wales upfront. Moore has struggled with Wigan Athletic this season where he has bagged just one goal in the Championship, but he was nonetheless handed with the striker’s role, given he netted the equalising goal against Slovakia in the previous Euro 2020 qualifier. Moore did not disappoint as he scored with a header in the 10th minute from the in-swinging Harry Wilson corner and he carried to act as the focal point with the likes of Daniel James and Gareth Bale feeding off of him.